On Growing Old Together

Erika dished on her sex life with Tom on RHOA’s Kandi Burruss on her short-lived talk show, Kandi Koated Nights, in 2018.

“It’s not the same as it was in the beginning because other things take over, compassion, love, empathy, all of that, but that doesn’t mean that you can leave the physical component out of it,” Erika said. “You have to still keep that alive.”

She added that they have a healthy sex life because “it really is all about loving and trusting one another.”

“I think that’s what you really need to do, and if you like each other, then you’re communicating and then you’re making it work,” Erika said. “You talk, and you communicate and it changes and it peaks and it valleys and it changes and it’s cool. But as long as you’re communicating you’ll make it through.”