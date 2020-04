Tom’s Role on ‘RHOBH’

Erika told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 why Tom isn’t featured heavily on the Bravo show. “Tom is a lawyer,” she said. “He has his own firm, he has his own clients and so, that is his first responsibility. … You can’t show those things on television, simple as that. You can’t show legal issues on TV. You can show trials. We’re not in trial!”