Not having it. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas took to Instagram on Sunday, January 3, to slam her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Braunwyn Windham-Burke after she opened up to fans about the state of her marriage to Sean Burke.

Braunwyn, 42, made headlines on Saturday, January 2, when she said in an Instagram Q&A that although she has come out as a lesbian and is dating a woman, she would be “heartbroken” if Sean began seeing someone else.

” OK.. I’m sorry but this is just getting to be wayyyy to much 🤣 Didn’t she just announce she’s NEVER been attracted to him EVER & she’s dating MULTIPLE women?” Vargas wrote in a post. “Acceptable behavior because she calls it a ‘modern marriage’ or extremely narcissistic & hypocritical…Thoughts? #modermarriage #onlyin2020 #dontbeabraunwyn or #beabraunwyn? #rhoc #whosyourdaddynow #teamsean #hotbabydaddy #hotbabydaddiesneedlovetoo 🤣🤣”

She ended her post with the hashtag #hewhodigsgetsdigged.”

Braunwyn, who revealed in December that she is gay, has spoken in the past about remaining married to her husband of more than 20 years. The pair share seven children: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Caden and Curran, 7, Koa, 4, and Hazel, 2.

But on Saturday, she admitted she had no idea if the couple will stay together. Braunwyn is dating a 28-year-old woman named Kris, who she sees twice a week, and revealed that she and Sean sleep on different floors of their home.

In her Q&A, the Bravo star said she would “be heartbroken” if Sean began seeing someone else, but the businessman, who was sitting in bed next to his wife as she answered fans’ questions, said that he would “probably” date other people, he just didn’t know “when” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When one follower pointed out that she was being hypocritical to have a girlfriend but not want Sean to have one, Braunwyn admitted that she is “kind of a jealous” person and that issue is “the biggest thing we’re working on in therapy.”