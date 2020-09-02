Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is officially showing off her new orange. Bravo announced the new addition to season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesday, September 2.

“Let the GAMES BEGIN! #RHOC 🍊! 💪😘🎉,” Elizabeth wrote on Instagram after the network released the trailer for season 15.

Elizabeth’s casting comes after longtime stars Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge exited the series earlier this year. The two women threw shade at the upcoming season last month.

“There’s no more Tres Amigas,” Tamra told fans on Instagram Live with Vicki, referring to their friendship with Shannon Beador. “In fact, they filmed the season finale two nights ago and oddly enough, we weren’t invited. We just weren’t invited!”

The Coto Insurance CEO added, “And guess what? The episodes are down to 12 vs. 22. Maybe there’s no content because they’re all fake bitches!” (An insider told Us Weekly, however, that if season 15 of RHOC is indeed shorter it “would likely be” because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Based on the trailer, Elizabeth, Shannon, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Kelly Dodd take the COVID-19 crisis head-on during season 15. While the women were forced to stop filming together in March due to the quarantine, they filmed footage on their own and resumed production in May. Fans will even see Shannon and her daughters — and Sophie, 18, and 16-year-old twins Stella and Adeline — battle the virus.

“I can’t freaking be a statistic for corona-f–king-virus,” Shannon exclaims in the teaser before footage of her doing breathing treatments plays. “They’ve shut the entire f–king country down!”

Shannon confirmed last month that she tested negative for COVID-19.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo Wednesday, October 7, at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through for five things to know about Elizabeth: