Lauri Peterson is speaking out after her son, Josh Waring, was attacked and left injured by a fellow inmate at an Orange County, California, jail on Wednesday, October 9.

“I am horrified, sad, brokenhearted, disgusted and appalled by my son’s condition!” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 58, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, October 11, after visiting her 30-year-old son. “This situation should have never been allowed to happened as Josh is SEP, which is that he is never allowed contact with anyone! He is in a module that everyone in it is protective custody for varying reasons and never allowed to have contact with each other or anyone.”

Waring has been behind bars since June 2016 after he was arrested for allegedly shooting a man in California and leaving the scene with a stolen car. His bail is set for more than $1 million. Both Waring and Peterson have vehemently denied the allegations.

“Josh is innocent for what he has been falsely accused of,” the reality TV personality told Us. “He is innocent!”

Peterson was a full-time cast member on RHOC for the first four seasons. She last appeared in a “friend” role in season 8, which aired in 2013. Two years later, Peterson revealed that she adopted Waring’s daughter, Kennedy, amid his battle with substance abuse. Peterson is also the mother of adult daughters Ashley and Sophie.

The Bravo alum celebrated happier times last month, commemorating her 12th wedding anniversary with her husband, George, via Instagram.

“A moment of prayer asking God for a successful, kind, honest, loving and forgiving marriage 12 years ago! So far so good!” she wrote alongside a photo from their 2007 nuptials. “I love you George-then, now, always and forever!”

She added the hashtags: “#987 #septembereighthtwothousandandseven #9/8/2007 #love #marriage #partnerforlife #ido #idid #lover #firstbravowedding #rhocwedding #rhoc #bravowedding #14summerstogether #butiwantthemall.”

On Friday, Peterson shared shocking images of Waring’s injuries with Us Weekly.

