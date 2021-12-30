Are They Already Divorced?

The reality star alleged via Instagram in December 2021 that James “ended our marriage with service of divorce papers from Puerto Rico which he doesn’t qualify for since we are California citizens and nothing untoward happened in our marriage there.” James, meanwhile, told Us at the time that “a judge in Puerto Rico, where I am a resident, has already granted our divorce.”

His attorney told Us in December 2021 that a Puerto Rico judge ruled that the territory was the appropriate jurisdiction for the divorce. Both Noella and James allegedly appeared in court to state their cases. “Custody and financial issues will be addressed separately if a settlement is not reached,” the statement added, noting that they have been in mediation since September 2021.