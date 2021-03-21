April 2020

When Joe’s father, Giacinto Gorga, died at age 76, Melissa honored her father-in-law with a heartfelt tribute. “Heaven just got another angel. You’ve been the only Dad I’ve known for the past 16 years. You were such an incredible man and such a loving Nonno.. they don’t make them like you anymore,” she wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for teaching my husband how to treat his wife the way you treated yours.”

She continued, “Thank you for teaching me how to cook everything I make. Thank you for all the energy you’ve always brought everywhere you went. Run to your wife. She’s waiting for you RIP we will miss you forever.”