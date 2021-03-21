September 2013

Melissa authored a relationship book, titled Love Italian Style: The Secrets of My Hot and Happy Marriage. The book, which also included passages written by Joe, drew criticism for providing unconventional romance advice.

“Even when I’m exhausted and not really in the mood, if it means a lot to Joe that we connect physically, I’ll say, ‘I’m not so into it tonight, but let’s go,’” she wrote. “If it’s a hard ‘no,’ I try to be nice about it. Don’t swat him away, or say with a tone, ‘Leave me alone!’ Eventually, he will leave you alone at more than you wish he would.”