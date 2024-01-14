A typical day in Brynn Whitfield’s life includes treating herself to some TLC.

“There’s nothing better than indulging in a little self-care,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 36, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. On this particular day in her life, Whitfield’s self-care involved getting eyelash extensions ahead of friend’s birthday party that night.

In addition to running a few errands and grabbing brunch in NYC, Whitfield traveled out of the city to surprise a fan through her partnership with La Marca Prosecco. The Bravolebrity recently teamed up with the beverage company to award a lucky fan with several La Marca Prosecco products, as well as have Whitfield attend the winner’s holiday celebration, per Forbes.

“I was so excited to visit the winner and present her with her ‘cheer kit,'” Whitfield told Us. “I don’t know who had a better time at this gathering, me or the La Marca winner!”

All episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 are available to stream on Peacock. Scroll down to follow Whitfield through a day in her life: