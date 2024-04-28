Richa Moorjani Inside a Day in My Life

Richa Moorjani may have a busy schedule starring on two major TV shows (FX’s Fargo and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever), but the actress makes sure to take time for self-care.

“I love to sunbathe while I meditate and stretch,” Moorjani, 34, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “Getting 20 minutes of full sun every morning has been so helpful with my overall health and energy levels.”

The actress’ wellness practices don’t stop there. After a long day of shooting, Moorjani takes the time to prepare a delicious vegan dish before decompressing in the bath.

Moorjani played Kamala Nandiawadal — a PhD student and the cousin of the show’s protagonist, Devi — on Netflix’s four-season run of Never Have I Ever from 2020 to 2023. The Mindy Kaling-helmed show followed an Indian-American high school student as she navigates loss and coming of age.

On the other hand, her character in Fargo, Indira Olmstead, shows Moorjani’s range as an actress, as she plays a Minnesotan deputy investigating a kidnapping. Despite balancing several acting gigs and her passion for advocacy, Moorjani still had time to take Us exclusively through her daily routine.

Keep scrolling to follow Moorjani through a typical day in her life: