January 1993

Like the Brady Bunch! In this throwback photo from 1993, 5-year-old Rob poses for a family portrait session. Joining the young cutie were his sisters (Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian), his stepsiblings (Burt, Brody, Brandon and Cassandra Jenner), as well as his stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly known as Bruce Jenner) and his mom, Kris Jenner.