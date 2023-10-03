While Russell Dickerson is out on the road, he still makes sure to make time for his wife and kids.

“I usually FaceTime my wife, Kailey [Dickerson], and my son, Remington, to say hi if they aren’t out on the road with me that weekend,” Russell, 36, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The country singer — who tied the knot with Kailey, 33, in 2013 — is currently out on his Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour, which began on September 21. Two months prior to hitting the road, Russell released his new EP Three Months Two Streets Down in June.

Scroll down for an exclusive peek at a day in Russell’s life on the road — from his morning coffee to performing on stage: