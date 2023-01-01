Candid reflections. As 2022 concludes, Russell Dickerson’s wife, Kailey Dickerson, has opened up about suffering a miscarriage earlier that year.

“2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching. We saw some of the most beautiful places in the world, some of my favorite places, some big dream-come-true moments and had wounds only a handful of people saw and tended to, Kailey, 32, wrote in a Saturday, December 31, 2022, Instagram post. “In the middle of the craziest year we have ever had, we lost a baby in September at 8 weeks.”

She continued: “It felt like drowning and trying to swim towards sun to find the surface. I didn’t know if I’d ever share this, but something about going into this next year, I needed to leave this news in 2022. The loss; however, is something that will always be written into our story. I know I’ll share more about it when I’m ready, but for now, and for the last several months, I’m holding these two extra close.”

Kailey and the 35-year-old country crooner, who wed in April 2013, welcomed son Remington in September 2020. The Wisconsin native’s Saturday post featured a snap of Russell holding hands with his son, now 2, while walking on a beach.

“I have read several recaps from people this year and not one has been perfect. It all came with both beauty and ashes. It gives me hope knowing we are more connected than we think,” Kailey concluded her social media message. “And it gives me solace knowing nothing and no one’s life is perfect or without pain. May we all give each other some more grace this next year… more kindness because we don’t know what someone is truly going through… more love because we all need it. And may Jesus be near to the broken-hearted. He sure has been for us 🤍.”

The “Coffee With Kailey” podcast host — who met the “She Likes It” crooner while in college at Belmont University — has since been grateful for the support that she’s received.

“Your sweet words and prayers have been so healing to read,” Kailey later wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday of opening up about her fertility struggles. “When I was wondering if I should share or not, I *randomly* opened my Bible to this [page with a verse from Isaiah 65:19]. … It’s a club I wish no one would ever be a part of, but to those who are, we aren’t alone. So thanks for the Eternal promises we can have hope in.”

She added: “[And] to our people who carried us when we were broken and weary — our fam, friends, band and crew — there will never be enough thank you. We made it through because of you.”

Russell and Kailey have been married for nine years, and they remain each other’s biggest supporters.

“My wife has been with me since the early SUV days. She actually shot the music video for ‘Yours.’ She shot the album cover for the Yours EP and full-length album, has driven countless miles, set up merch, taken all the meet and greet pictures and more,” the “God Gave Me a Girl” artist exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2017. “So yeah, that’s definitely inspiring to write a record about.”