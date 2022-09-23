Sharing her story. Jenny Mollen opened up about experiencing two miscarriages with husband Jason Biggs, one of which occurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress, 43, gave a shout-out to pregnant Chrissy Teigen on Thursday, September 22, noting in an Instagram Story that she was inspired to come forward with her own story thanks to the Cravings cookbook author, 36. “When @chrissyteigen posted about having a miscarriage and receiving abortion care, I had to stop and think,” Mollen wrote. “Jason and I have experienced two miscarriages over the course of our relationship. The first was at the beginning of our relationship and the second was during the pandemic.”

The Angel alum continued: “Both times I needed a D&C [dilation and curettage] and received abortion care and both times I was so grateful to live in a country where that was possible.”

Mollen’s first Instagram Story featured a photo of a pregnancy test, while a subsequent slide included a selfie taken in an exam room. “I didn’t want this to happen,” she added. “But thank god I was in such capable hands when it did. I stand [with] @chrissyteigen and all of the other brave women who are helping to drive awareness to this critical issue. Thank u also to @busyphilipps for educating me time and again on why we must not be silent. Abortion rights affect all of us.”

The Live Fast Die Hot author asserted that her experience and Teigen’s prove that “abortions are medical procedures that save lives and are vital,” a point activists have continued to make following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. Mollen called the legal decision “unconscionable” and reiterated that the right to a safe abortion shouldn’t be left in the hands of “politicians who don’t understand how our bodies function.”

Mollen and Biggs, 44, have been married since 2008 and share two children: Sid, 8, and Lazlo, 4. Last year, the American Pie actor explained why he and Mollen aren’t sold on the idea of expanding their family further.

“This has really shut the door on that idea,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2021, reflecting on his family’s quarantine experience during the COVID-19 lockdown. “Every day I’m like, ‘Wow. What if there was another one of you right now running around this apartment? What would that be like?’ Oh, man.”

Biggs acknowledged that having another kid is “out of our hands,” clarifying, “It’s one of those things that if it happened, great, but if not, we have two healthy little boys. It’s nice the way it is. If there was a third one, I literally could be overthrown. I think right now as it is, I can still fend the two of them off. If there was a third, I think I’d be really, really screwed.”

Teigen, for her part, has been candid about her fertility ups and downs with husband John Legend. The couple, who share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, were expecting baby No. 3 in 2020 when the model suffered pregnancy complications at 20 weeks. When initially announcing the loss of son Jack, Teigen told fans she miscarried. However, her experience was recently reframed in her mind.

“It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she recalled during Propper Daley’s A Day of Unreasonable Conversation Summit on September 15. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. [It was] an abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

The former Lip Sync Battle cohost and the Grammy winner, 43, are currently expecting another child. “I finally feel the baby so I don’t need to text my doc for a daily drive by ultrasound anymore,” the pregnant star tweeted earlier this week.