Love Lives Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Romance By Us Weekly Staff March 5, 2020 Broadimage/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock 23 15 / 23 September 2014 Mendes gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter Esmeralda Amada. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Life on the Go with Travel Hacker Clint Johnston How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News