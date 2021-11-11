Capturing everyone’s attention! As fans prepared for Taylor Swift‘s rereleased version of her 2012 album, Red, the singer threw everyone for a loop by announcing a short film to accompany the new 10-minute version of “All Too Well.

The video, set to drop alongside the record on Friday, November 12, features Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink as the lead couple. The pairing came as a surprise to some fans, but other eagle-eyed Swifties noticed the stars’ ages mirror those of Swift, now 31, and ex-boyfriend, Jake Gyllenhaal, who inspired much of the Red album.

While some may not be familiar with Sink, 19, she is already a household name for others after her performance as Max on season 2 of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Before joining the hit show, the Dear Zoe star opened up about her introduction to the cultural phenomenon.

“My friend had told me about Stranger Things and how I had to watch it,” Sink explained to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2017. “I was like, ‘OK, I will!’ I binged it in, like, a day and was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, mom, you need to watch this show. Everyone needs to watch this.’ A week later, I got the breakdown for Max. A month later, I got the part.”

Even before joining the show’s second season, Sink had already connected to her character very strongly.

“That was one thing, going into it. I knew the big following Stranger Things had and I really liked the show, but even if I hadn’t known what the show was, I still really related to the character and I really liked the material,” she noted at the time. “I loved how she had this backstory where things are not easy for her, but she’s still super tough. I really liked that. She could be feisty and funny at times, too.”

Sink’s name blew up because of her involvement in the science fiction show and the Eli star booked the role of Ziggy Berman in the horror franchise Fear Street.

“When I was looking over the script, at first glance, you can check [Ziggy] off as a very aggressive and intense character who’s mad at the world. All of these things are true,” she told MTV in July 2017. “But what was important to me was to go and find moments that she was a little bit softer, and the moments that showed more of her vulnerabilities.”

At the time, Sink drew comparisons between Max and Ziggy because of the ways each character stood out on screen.

“Max still has this innocence about her. And I think she really enjoys being a kid and being free and everything,” the Dominion narrator said at the time. “Ziggy is very misunderstood and wants to be seen as an adult because she’s wise beyond her years. So the role is definitely more mature than my work than I’ve done on Stranger Things. It was stepping into something different.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Sink ahead of the “All Too Well” premiere: