Sweater weather is upon Us! The leaves are changing colors, pumpkin spice is everywhere and autumn movies are on our must-watch list.

While some fans are blasting Taylor Swift’s Folklore album from their cars on their way to the pumpkin patch, others are cozying up with their favorite blanket to watch their go-to fall-inspired TV shows and films.

In the wise words of Gilmore Girls’ Taylor Doose (Michael Winters), “Breathe in, folks. Smells like fall!”

Shows including Gilmore Girls, Riverdale and Everwood, instantly transport viewers to the ideal autumnal location — perfect for the imaginary getaway you are yearning for.

Although watching Gilmore Girls won’t actually relocate you to Stars Hollow, its fall foliage backdrop and fast-talking conversations about pie and coffee from Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) will give fans all the seasonal feels.

If sports are more your thing, football-centered Friday Night Lights should be at the top of the list. Life lessons from Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and his wife, Tami Taylor (Connie Britton), intertwined with the gridiron game in Texas is on brand for the festive season.

In between apple picking, making spiced cider and jumping into piles of leaves, fans can also get their annual dose of fall by watching movies including, You’ve Got Mail, Practical Magic and Mystic Pizza.

“Don’t you love New York in the fall?” Tom Hanks’ character, Joe Fox, asks his pen pal Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) in You’ve Got Mail, summarizing why it can’t be missed during this season. “It makes me wanna buy school supplies. I would send you a bouquet of newly sharpened pencils if I knew your name and address.”

Need more reasons to watch this iconic rom-com? Take a few tips from superfan Mindy Kaling, who told Vulture in September 2010, that “people forget about the great ensemble cast,” which includes Greg Kinnear, Parker Posey and Dave Chappelle.

“For me, the secret weapon is Meg Ryan’s fashion,” the Mindy Project creator explained. “She plays the owner of a bookstore, but dresses like a female comedy writer. Nothing is very fitted, everything is four sizes too big. It’s Diane Keaton slouchy clothing on a really pretty girl who went to Sarah Lawrence — MFA fashion.”

Magical films can also be fitting for your fall movie night. Try Practical Magic starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, or have a weekend binge with the Harry Potter franchise for tales of witches, wizards and spellbinding romances and friendships.

Scroll down for a list of shows and movies that are sure to get you in the autumn mood.