Fall in love whenever you can! Practical Magic’s spellbinding tale of the Owens sisters’ quest to break their family curse isn’t just a film for the Halloween season — although it’s a must watch during the fall.

The 1998 film, which starred Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens and Nicole Kidman as her fiery sister Gillian Owens, has become a classic among its diehard fanbase. In the movie, both ladies are unlucky in love thanks to a curse placed on the women of their family because of their witch roots.

While Sally mourns the death of her husband, Michael (Mark Feuerstein), and has to move her daughters in with her aunts, Frances (Stockard Channing) and Jet (Dianne Wiest), Gillian gets into an abusive relationship. The siblings must come together to rid themselves of Gillian’s boyfriend Jimmy (Goran Višnjić) and his ghost while embracing their witch side.

Over the years, the film’s iconic midnight margarita scene, the story line of good overcoming evil and the cast’s bond has continued to resonate with moviegoers.

“I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their [level of understanding] — just some of the stuff,” Kidman said on the 2018 Oscars red carpet after running into Bullock. “We’re really good sisters.”

The Miss Congeniality actress agreed. “I think we are. And we’re really good drinkers too!” she joked.

Channing, for her part, got a little tipsy during the scene. “I don’t know how drunk we were, but we decided to spiff it up with a drink,” she told Vulture in October 2020. “I think one of the hardest things to do is a fun, raucous party scene. By take 28, it is very hard to keep that up. I think it worked.”

The Grease actress also gushed about the film’s leading ladies and how great they were on set.

“It was a very, very congenial situation, playful,” Channing said. “Both Nic and Sandy were enormously warm. Sandy is very, very funny and smart, and Nic was just lovely. It was a very, very congenial time and all that coven-y thing of running around. But it’s hard work!”

Scroll down to see what the cast of Practical Magic has been up to since the ‘90s — and don’t forget to plant lavender for luck at your home!