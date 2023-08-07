Sandra Bullock’s onetime partner Bryan Randall died after a three-year private battle with ALS. He was 57.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” Randall’s family shared in a statement to People on Monday, August 7. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

The statement continued: “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours. At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

The note concluded with the signature, “His Loving Family.”

In lieu of flowers, Randall’s family is requesting donations be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

News of Randall’s death comes just days after Us Weekly confirmed he and Bullock’s relationship had been in a “cooling-off period” after living apart.

Us broke the news in August 2015 that Bullock and Randall were dating after she hired him to photograph her son Louis’ birthday earlier that year. (Bullock adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015.)

As their romance continued to blossom over the years, and the pair managed to keep their lives mostly out of the spotlight.

“He’s the guy who will always get the door or get her jacket and help put it on,” a friend of Bullock told Us in November 2017. “Bryan takes care of her in all of the right ways. She feels loved and appreciated all of the time.”

Bullock later called Randall the “love of my life” during an appearance on Red Table Talk in November 2021, noting that she didn’t feel pressured to tie the knot.

“We share two beautiful children— three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” she said at the time. “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.” (Randall shared daughter Skylar Staten Randall, 20, with ex Janine Staten, who passed away in 2004.)

Bullock further described Bryan as a “saint” and “the example that I would want my children to have” growing up.

While a source told Us in late 2022 that “it wasn’t easy” for Bryan to cope with being “Mr. Bullock” at times — especially when they were at odds — the duo reconnected earlier this year after taking time for themselves.

“Sandra and Bryan have always enjoyed their own personal space and can live in separate places for weeks at a time,” another insider shared in February. “But [last year] they were going through some major problems and friends thought they weren’t going to make it.”