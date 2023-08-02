Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are on the rocks after taking time apart last year, Us Weekly can confirm.

“The feeling is Sandra might be hoping for some type of miracle — that they’ll work things out after this long cooling-off period,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

The chances of a reconciliation are “a long shot,” according to the insider, who adds that Bullock, 59, and Randall, 57, have been cordial amid their on-off romance, which hit a bump in fall 2022.

Us broke the news in August 2015 that Bullock was dating Randall after she hired him to photograph her son Louis’ birthday earlier that year. (Bullock adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015.)

The Miss Congeniality star’s romance continued to blossom over the years and the pair managed to keep their lives out of the spotlight.

“He’s the guy who will always get the door or get her jacket and help put it on,” a friend of Bullock exclusively told Us in November 2017. “Bryan takes care of her in all of the right ways. She feels loved and appreciated all of the time.”

Two years later, a source told Us that Bullock “loves Bryan and their life together,” but the Oscar winner wasn’t ready for marriage. “She’s perfectly content with the relationship as it is,” the insider exclusively revealed in June 2019.

Bullock, for her part, gave fans a rare glimpse at her home life with Randall in November 2021 and confirmed she was happy being partners and not legally wed.

“I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [including] his older daughter [Skylar]. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock gushed during an appearance on Red Table Talk at the time. “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.”

Bullock further described her boyfriend as a “saint” and “the example that I would want my children to have” growing up.

In March 2022, Bullock announced that she was taking a break from acting to focus on her role as a parent. Bullock’s opinion on marriage, however, didn’t waver once she started spending more time at home, which according to a source added to tension with Randall in October 2022.

“It’s widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn’t see a need to go down that path. It became quite an issue as time went on,” the insider exclusively told Us at the time, adding that Bullock “didn’t need a piece of paper to plan a future and be happy, but he felt differently.”

Bullock’s opposition to marriage seemingly led to Randall moving out of their home in late 2022, according to a second source who told Us that the photographer still “remains very much in the kids’ lives.” The actress’ rep, however, denied the split rumors in October 2022, telling Us, “Their relationship has not ended. They are as much together now as they have ever been.”

A third source, meanwhile, told Us at the time that “it wasn’t easy” for Randall to cope with being “Mr. Bullock” at times — especially when they were at odds.

Bullock and Randall reconnected earlier this year after taking time for themselves. “Sandra and Bryan have always enjoyed their own personal space and can live in separate places for weeks at a time,” a source exclusively told Us in February. “But [last year] they were going through some major problems and friends thought they weren’t going to make it.”

The break “was good for them” and they’re doing “better,” according to the insider, but some of Bullock’s pals fear the relationship may be beyond repair. “The romantic spark seems to be gone.”