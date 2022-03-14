Taking a hiatus at home! Sandra Bullock is pressing pause on her acting career to spend time with her family.

The actress, 57, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, March 14, that in the near future, she would rather be “in the place that makes [her] happiest” than in front of the camera.

The Virginia native, who is the mother of son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10, added that her work is “24/7,” explaining, “I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. … And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

The Proposal star joked that she plans to “service [her kids’] every need” while hanging at home, as well as monitor their “social calendar.”

The Oscar winner concluded, “All the parents know me as the crazy lady with the pandemic. They know their children will return without COVID when they’ve come to our house.”

The Blind Side star adopted Louis and Laila in 2010 and 2015, respectively, and has been coparenting the little ones with her partner, Bryan Randall.

“He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” Bullock said during a November 2021 Red Table Talk episode. “I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him. … We’re saying it differently, but we mean the exact same thing.”

The Golden Globe winner began dating the photographer in 2015, telling Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, that Randall was “scared” when she expanded from one baby to two.

“I’m a bulldozer,” Bullock joked at the time. “My life was already on the track and here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life but [was] the right human being to help me.”

The Fortis Films founder’s quotes came one year after a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she and Randall feel “no pressure” to tie the knot.

“They’re lucky to have each other and that it doesn’t take a piece of paper or formality to ensure happiness. They’re open to having more kids, too, but again it’s not front and center of their agenda,” the insider told Us in November 2020, going on to call Randall a “model stepfather.”

