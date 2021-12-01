In a happy place! Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall have kept their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible since meeting in 2015 — but their bond is hard to deny.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2015 that the Miss Congeniality star was dating the photographer after he was hired to work for her son Louis’ birthday earlier that year.

“She’s clearly happy with him,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time, revealing that the couple attended Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s backyard nuptials that month.

While the Friends alum and the Tropic Thunder actor split in 2017, Bullock’s romance with Randall has continued to blossom.

“He’s the guy who will always get the door or get her jacket and help put it on,” a friend of the Lake House actress exclusively told Us in November 2017. “Bryan takes care of her in all of the right ways. She feels loved and appreciated all of the time.”

Bullock, who adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila in 2015, has embraced her relationship with Randall over the years — but they aren’t in any rush to tie the knot.

“She loves Bryan and their life together, and she has a tight-knit circle around her who are extremely protective of her, and have all embraced him,” a source exclusively told Us in June 2019. “But she’s perfectly content with the relationship as it is.”

Randall, for his part, previously welcomed daughter Skylar with ex Janine Staten. In November 2020, a separate insider told Us that Bullock and her beau were “totally open” to getting married one day, but just felt “lucky to have each other.”

The Practical Magic actress, for her part, gave fans a rare glimpse at her life with Randall during a November 2021 appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, calling him the “love of my life,” before explaining his role in Louis and Laila’s lives.

“I had Louis first. Then when I met [Bryan], we hadn’t been together that long and I said, ‘Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son? You know that still holds … because I’m bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto,’” the Virginia native recalled. “He was so happy, but he was scared. I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life but [was] the right human being to help me.”

Scroll down to relive Bullock and Randall’s sweetest relationship moments: