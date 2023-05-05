Taking on her most important role. Sandra Bullock has been busier than ever amid her break from acting, especially when it comes to her family.

“Sandra was always very hands-on with her kids when she was home, but now that she’s stepped back from her career, she’s very active at their school,” a source exclusively reveals of the 58-year-old Lost City actress in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The insider noted that Bullock “is everywhere” her little ones need her to be, telling Us, “She volunteers to be a chaperone, she’s involved in the PTA and is helping out around the school. She’s very involved in both of her children’s lives now.”

The Bird Box star adopted her son Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 11, in 2010 and 2015, respectively. In March 2022, she announced she was taking a break from the entertainment industry to spend time with her family.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work. … And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while,” Bullock — who coparents with her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall — told Entertainment Tonight at the time, adding that she planned to tend to her kids’ “every need” and manage their “social calendars.”

Following news of her career pause, a source told Us in July 2022 that “the one resource [Bullock] just can’t write a check and buy is quality time with her kids,” which is “the thing that makes her truly happy.”

The Oscar winner has been candid about her motherhood journey over the years, including how raising her kids with Randall, 57, isn’t always easy. (The photographer also has a daughter named Skylar from a previous relationship.

“I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things,” Bullock shared on a November 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. “I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him. … We’re saying it differently, but we mean the exact same thing.”

Despite their ups and downs, the Blind Side star went on to call their family dynamic “the best thing ever,” adding, “I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever present. I don’t need to be told to weather the storm with a good man.”

When it comes to her parenting style, Bullock revealed to Extra in December 2021 that she often takes on the role of “bad cop.” She continued: “I let Bry be the treat guy. You know, we all have our place. But I’m the one they want to snuggle and sleep with. My bad cop might not be so bad.”

For more on Bullock’s family life and career, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.