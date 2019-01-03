Apparently 2019 is kicking off with a new viral trend: the #BirdBoxChallenge. Last month, Netflix released Bird Box, an adaptation of a Josh Malerman novel, which stars Sandra Bullock as a mother who must guide her children – blindfolded – through the outdoors. If they take off the blindfold, they die. The film received mixed reviews but was viewed by 45 million (!) accounts in the first week.

However, the impact the movie had wasn’t all positive. Fans of the movie began taking part in the #BirdBoxChallenge, in which they’d try to do activities – or even just walk – while blindfolded. Some videos posted, such as the one below that features a baby running head-first into a wall, raised major red flags to Netflix.

The service tweeted a statement on Wednesday, January 2.

“Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE,” they wrote. “We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

The streaming service had fun with the statement, with Netflix Film’s official Twitter responding, “Look, just @ me next time.” Netflix then replied, “We are all concerned about your wellbeing (and by we, I mean all of the other sentient brand accounts).”

The movie also made headlines on Tuesday, January 1, when Kim Kardashian tweeted, “Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it?” Chrissy Teigen, who is known for her quippy comebacks, responded, “Kimberly, like everyone in the entire world.”

Bird Box is streaming now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!