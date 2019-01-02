Kim Kardashian may be used to being the guest of honor at many a party, but this time, she was late to it — and one of her closest pals didn’t hesitate to let her know!

The KKW Beauty founder, 38, took to Twitter on Monday, January 1, to share her vote of approval for Bird Box, the hit Netflix movie starring Sandra Bullock. The thriller, which follows a group of people who attempt to survive a mysterious and deadly force, has been praised by critics and viewers, with many calling it “brilliant.”

Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2019

While enjoying the flick, Kardashian tweeted, “Watching BirdBox. I really like it. Who has seen it?” — and Chrissy Teigen just couldn’t hold back, hilariously responding, “Kimberly like everyone in the entire world.”

kimberly like everyone in the entire world — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2019

One can’t blame the Selfish author for not being up to date with the hottest trends at the moment, however. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Wednesday, January 2, she and husband Kanye West will be welcoming their fourth child, a baby boy, via a surrogate this May. A source told Us of the pair, who already share North, 5, Saint, 3, and 11-month-old Chicago, the latter of whom was also carried by a surrogate — “always wanted four kids.”

Bird Box wasn’t the only quality film that Kardashian took in over the holiday season. On December 29, she tweeted that she was enjoying Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch, another movie that left an emotional impression on viewers.

