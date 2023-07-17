Sandra Bullock has dominated the box office for decades — which is why she’s ready to take a step back from her career to focus on family.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” Bullock — who adopted son Louis in 2010 and daughter Laila 10 years later — told Entertainment Tonight in 2022. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

The Oscar-winning actress’ resume is longer than a CVS receipt: her breakout role in 1994’s Speed, the 2000 pop culture touchstone Miss Congeniality, 2013’s Gravity and 2018’s Netflix thriller Bird Box only begin to scratch the surface of Bullock’s career.

“Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky. I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 about her decision to take a break from the industry. “I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.’”

