A magical role! Nicole Kidman shared the ultimate throwback to mark the 23rd anniversary of Practical Magic.

The actress, now 54, played Gillian Owens alongside Sandra Bullock, who played her sister, Sally, in the movie. The Owens witches are all cursed, so the men they love die tragically. After Gillian accidentally kills her abusive boyfriend Jimmy (Goran Visnjic), she returns home to get some magical help.

Practical Magic, based on the book by Alice Hoffman, hit theaters on October 16, 1998. Though it wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, it has since become a cult classic and essential Halloween viewing.

“Wishing you all a practically magical weekend! ✨🔮 #PracticalMagic Anniversary,” the Australia native captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, October 16. The carousel included eight photos that showed off the peak ’90s fashion trends.

Bullock, now 57, reminisced with Kidman about the film at the 2018 Oscars when they ran into each other on the red carpet. The Miss Congeniality star said she’d been discussing their witchy flick earlier that day.

“We were talking about when we shot [Practical Magic] together, and I asked her to get the tequila and she came back with the wrong tequila, but we drank it anyway,” Bullock said.

The Owens witches famously enjoyed downing margaritas, and it seems the cast liked to enjoy some libations when the cameras weren’t rolling too.

Kidman, who has been married to Keith Urban since 2006, added, “I love that movie!”

She even played Practical Magic for her younger daughters, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, several years ago.

“I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their [level of understanding] — just some of the stuff,” the Big Little Lies star explained. “We’re really good sisters.”

The Bird Box actress agreed. “I think we are. And we’re really good drinkers too!” she joked.

Practical Magic also starred Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as quirky aunts while Evan Rachel Wood played Bullock’s eldest daughter, Kylie, in one of her early roles. Aidan Quinn, Mark Feuerstein, Chloe Webb and Margo Martindale also starred in the romantic dramedy, directed by Griffin Dunne.

The impromptu 2018 reunion caused plenty of buzz among fans, but no plans for a Practical Magic sequel with the original stars have been mentioned. However, HBO Max ordered a prequel TV series in August 2019. The Rules of Magic, based on the prequel Hoffman wrote, takes place in the 1960s and follows the kooky aunts seen in Practical Magic. Franny and Jet visit their own aunt to understand who they really are and how to live with the Owens’ family curse.

Jessica Jones show runner Melissa Rosenberg signed on for the series when it was first revealed, but no updates have been announced.