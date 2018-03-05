Reunion alert! Nicole Kidman crashed Sandra Bullock’s red carpet interview at the 2018 Oscars — held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 4 — making for a super cute Practical Magic moment 20 years after the film was released.

“She’s doing it again!” Bullock declared when she saw Kidman, 50, approaching the platform where her ABC interview was taking place. After the Ocean’s Eight actress helped her friend get on the stage (she was adorably afraid of “toppling over”), Kidman said of Bullock, “This is a woman I love.”

“We were talking about when we shot together and I asked her to get the tequila and she came back with the wrong tequila, but we drank it anyway,” Bullock, 53, laughed, recounting her time spent filming with the Big Little Lies star.

The Oscar-winning actresses starred alongside Stockard Channing, Aidan Quinn and Evan Rachel Wood in the 1998 flick about witch sisters who must quickly learn magic after avoiding it their whole lives when one of their boyfriends dies unexpectedly.

The internet was obsessed with Kidman and Bullock’s unexpected reunion at the Oscars, taking to Twitter to express their excitement.

“I WAS NOT READY FOR A PRACTICAL MAGIC REUNION,” one tweeted.

“MAKE PRACTICAL MAGIC 2,” a fan with hopes for a sequel shared.

“That practical magic reunion just made my night. Thank you Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock,” another Twitter user wrote.

Perhaps all the hype surrounding their 30-second red carpet run-in will be enough to launch reboot talks.

