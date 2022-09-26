College sweethearts. Saquon Barkley has been dating longtime love Anna Congdon since before he was drafted by the New York Giants.

The twosome met while attending Penn State University, making their relationship official in January 2017.

“One year with my king!” she gushed via Instagram in January 2018. “Who would’ve known that acting a little crazy on this day would lead to the start of what we have!! you have taught me so much in such a short period of time. thank you for your wisdom, patience & understanding – you are truly one of a kind. your love is never taken for granted.”

The running back shared a tribute of his own at the time, simply writing, “Thankful for this past year with you!! Love you ❤.”

Several months later, Barkley opted to forego his senior year at PSU and entered the NFL draft. In March 2018, Congdon announced that she was pregnant.

“One month until @saquon and i get to meet our little angel 👼🏽💛🌿,” she captioned a photo from her baby shower at the time.

Less than 48 hours after he was selected second overall at the 2018 draft, Congdon gave birth to their daughter on April 24, 2018.

“Words can’t even describe how I feel right now. You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” the Heisman Trophy finalist wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank God for blessing me with you in my life and into my arms. I pray that I can be the best father to you and help you grow into an amazing woman. I love you so so so much #DaddysLittleGirl Jada Clare Barkley 4.24.18 ❤️.”

As injuries plagued Barkley’s first couple of seasons with the Giants, questions about his relationship with Congdon also surfaced when they seemingly deleted old photos of each other. They proved to be going strong in 2022, however, when he gave her a shout-out for encouraging him to get his undergraduate degree from Penn State.

“Everyone pushed me. My parents (Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson) pushed me to accomplish it, Anna pushed me to accomplish it, coach Franklin, obviously, and coach Huff, my running back coach at the time, and I was happy to get it done,” he told reporters in May 2018. “I also thought it would be good to get my degree to set an example for my siblings and my family. I’m happy I was able to accomplish something that was a goal of mine. I want my kids (including daughter Jada) to be goal setters and whatever they want to accomplish, they can do if they put their mind to it. I would love for them to one day say I want to accomplish this and actually see it come to fruition.”

