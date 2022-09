Proving the Haters Wrong!

Gellar shared some sweet snaps via her Instagram Story in September 2022 to celebrate her and Prinze’s 20th wedding anniversary. She also took the opportunity to call out Howard Stern for betting the She’s All That actor $1 million that the marriage wouldn’t last 10 years back in 2001.

“@Sternshow, I think you owe us,” the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star wrote alongside screenshots of her husband’s interview with Stern.