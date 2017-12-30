Scott Disick and Sofia Richie will be ringing in their first New Year’s Eve as a couple in Aspen, Colorado.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo on Instagram on Friday, December 29, of the couple posing in a private jet while wearing heavy jackets. The model, wearing a blue furry coat, leaned into Disick as they both wore sunglasses, posing for the camera.

Later, Richie shared a photo of the lovebirds posing outside the jet as she held onto her boyfriend, as well as a similar picture on her Instagram story that was captioned, “Love you kid.”

Disick and Richie, who made their first official appearance as a couple at Art Basel earlier this month, were later spotted playing around in a park. A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that they were later seen enjoying a meal at Casa Tea with a pal.

Scroll through the pics to check out their getaway!