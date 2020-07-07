A heartbreaking loss. Actor Sebastián Athié died at age 24 on Saturday, July 4, but his friends and fans will never forget the impact he made.

Disney Channel Latin America confirmed that Athié had passed away on Saturday, noting that the actor’s “art and your smile stay forever” in his wake. “We regret the departure of Sebastián Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all enormous heart,” the network wrote via Twitter. “We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell.”

The following day, the Mexican-born TV star’s management team, Cristina Chapparo Management, reaffirmed the devastating news by sharing the network’s post. “Absolute sadness 💔,” the company added.

Athié was best known for his role as Lorenzo Guevara in the Disney Channel Latin America series O11CE. The series centered on a group of teenagers who attend a prestigious soccer academy and aired for three seasons between March 2017 and November 2019. As the popular show came to an end, Athié shared a sincere thank you to all of the fans who tuned in episode after episode.

“We ‘arrived’ thanks to you, to all the people who let us enter their hearts with a project full of values,” he wrote in Spanish in a heartfelt Instagram post in November 2019. “To all the parents who sat with their children to watch the series and in the end, they ended up knowing the names of the characters more than the children themselves. … Thank you for believing in us. Thanks Lorenzo Guevara. O11CE in my ❤️ forever.”

After learning of his costar’s passing, costar Santiago Stieben paid tribute to the late actor and shared some of his favorite moments with Athié on the Disney Channel series.

“I am very sad indeed,” Stieben wrote in his Instagram post. “I hesitated a lot to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you. I hug your family, my best memories with you always.”

Scroll down to learn more about the late Latin Disney star.