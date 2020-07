5. He Dated ‘O11CE’ Costar Agustina Palma in 2018

Athié had a brief romance with Argentinian actress Agustina Palma, who shared scenes with him in the Disney series. “I fell in love for the first time, no one warned me it was going to happen and now I am too, here in Eden with you,” he tweeted in Spanish alongside a sweet selfie of himself and Palma in November 2018.