His Claims

“Being a parent has been the hardest thing because of the ages of the kids since 2012 when I filed for divorce. I cannot walk or stand for too long or my knees and or lower back will start to hurt very bad,” he wrote in the declaration. “Ms. Smith has constantly texted me on the week she has the kids and the days when I have the kids and it has caused me great stress which has caused multiple mental breakdowns because of her inability to leave me alone even when I have the kids for my week. … The extensive pain in my injuries has been so overwhelming I have not wanted to get out of bed at times and do anything for several years. I’ve struggled with depression for many years after my retirement due to this continuous pain.”