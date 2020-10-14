His Health Battle

In his paperwork, Brown detailed the “accumulative effects of the bodily damage and concussions” he endured from his time in the NFL, including “ringing in my head, chronic migraines, bright lights, memory loss … joint pain that can be unbearable as well as gives me anxiety, depressive thoughts, pain in my chest and trembling hands.” He believes he may suffer from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

He also said Smith has made him feel “suffocated” in the past.

“The situation since meeting Ms. Smith has caused me great stress, sleepless nights, heart ache, anxiety, loss of money, loss of time, loss of friends, anguish, chronic migraines, stomach aches, loss of sanity, dizziness loss of being able to be in the right state of mind, fear,” he said.

Smith acknowledged his health concerns to ET: “In my mind, it’s like, OK, if he’s had some sort of mental breakdown or — he played in the NFL for 11 years, I have to wonder if maybe it’s CTE. Those are real [issues].”