2. She’s One of the Fastest Women in History

In April 2021, the sprinter ran the 100-meter in 10.72 seconds, making her the sixth fastest woman of all time and the fourth fastest American woman of all time. When she was just 19, she ran the 100-meter in 10.75 seconds during the 2019 NCAA championships, becoming one of the 10 fastest women in the world as a teenager.