What Are the Allegations Against Shakira?

Spanish prosecutors alleged in December 2018 that the “Whenever, Wherever” crooner failed to pay 14.5 million euro in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Shakira claimed her primary residence at the time was in the Bahamas, but authorities say she was living in Barcelona during this period, in a home she purchased with Piqué in May 2012. The singer, meanwhile, claims she moved to the Spanish city in 2015.