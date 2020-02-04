‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Alum Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Battle in Quotes

On Social Media Solidarity

“You realize how many people in the world are going through the same struggle as you and that you have such a larger family than you thought,” Doherty told Entertainment Tonight in August 2016. “Because the cancer family is a really large family, and they’re wonderful and embracing and so willing to share their own story with you — and also inspire you and be inspired by you. The amount of love has changed me, it’s just made me appreciate people. I always did, but it’s like a new kind of appreciation.”

To GMA, she added: “I know sharing helped me because, when I got back, these beautiful stories from other people, what they were going through … giving me hope and support and love, it really helped. It’s truly a family. There’s something so beautiful about the journey.”