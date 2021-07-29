Pressure’s On

The 2021 Olympics season was “really stressful,” the World Champion admitted after exiting the team final competition. “I think just as a whole, not having an audience, there are a lot of different variables going into it. It’s been a long week, it’s been a long Olympic process, it’s been a long year. So, [there’s] just a lot of different variables, and I think we’re just a little bit too stressed out. But we should be out here having fun, and sometimes that’s not the case.”