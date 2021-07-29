Real Talk

Simone Biles’ Most Honest Quotes About Mental Health and Wellness Through the Years: ‘We’re Human’

Everything Simone Biles Has Said About Mental Health
Pressure’s On

The 2021 Olympics season was “really stressful,” the World Champion admitted after exiting the team final competition. “I think just as a whole, not having an audience, there are a lot of different variables going into it. It’s been a long week, it’s been a long Olympic process, it’s been a long year. So, [there’s] just a lot of different variables, and I think we’re just a little bit too stressed out. But we should be out here having fun, and sometimes that’s not the case.”

