Across the world, stars are coming together to mourn the death of Sinéad O’Connor.

O’Connor died at age 56 on Wednesday, July 26. Her family confirmed the news in a statement to RTE, noting, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

A cause of death was not revealed at the time. O’Connor is survived by her three children: Jake, Roison and Yeshua. In January 2022, O’Connor announced that her son Shane died by suicide at age 17.

O’Connor became a household name for her rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Her take on the iconic Prince song earned a series of Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Shortly before her death, the Grammy winner revealed via Facebook that she “moved back to London after 23 years.” She was working on a new album that she planned to release in 2024.

Keep scrolling to see how celebrities paid tribute to O’Connor: