Chris Redd

In March 2022, the Kenan star said that he would only joke about the musician to a certain extent. “When it comes to Ye, I’m always of the mind that that I’ll make fun [of him],” he said during an episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “Look, I was raised joking. You clown. You clown people. That’s kind of how we come up. We’re from the same place. We know the same people, but at the same time, there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won’t make fun of. Like, I’m not making fun of his mental health.”

He added that he didn’t want to make any comments that would make things harder for his costar. “When it’s gotten really public and tight, it’s just better not to put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to,” he explained. “I think Pete’s handling it well and you know, he’s starting to talk again. … So I think these jokes gonna start flying soon. You always wanna make sure on both sides of it, even though me and Ye aren’t friends, I want the best for that dude too.”