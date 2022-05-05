Recognizing Depression

“It’s weird. I say I wasn’t very depressed when I was younger, but I used to think about suicide a lot when I was younger. I don’t know why though,” Turner told McGraw in 2019. “Maybe it’s just a weird fascination I used to have, but yeah, I used to think about it. I don’t think I ever would have gone through with it. I don’t know.”

With the help of treatment, the X-Men star said she felt “much better,” noting, “I’ve been going therapy at CAST Centers, actually. I’m on medication and I love myself now, or more than I used to, I think.”