‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Cast

The NBC sitcom’s cast joined forces to make a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network, which helps to bail protestors out of jail. The news was confirmed by Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s cocreator Dan Goor via Twitter on June 2.

“The cast and showrunner of ‘Brooklyn 99’ condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationally,” the statement read. “Together we have made a $100,000 donation to The National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter.”