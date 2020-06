The Weeknd

Like Drake, the Canadian singer was asked by songwriter Mustafa Ahmed on June 1 to donate to the National Bail Out fund to help arrested protestors. In turn, The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) shared the receipt from his $100,000 contribution to the organization and proof that he also gave $200,000 to the Black Lives Matter Global Network. The “Blinding Lights” coroner donated $200,000 to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp as well.