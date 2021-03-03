Love Lives

Summer House’s Hannah Berner and Fiance Des Bishop’s Relationship Timeline

By
Hannah Berner Engaged to Des Bishop: When Did They Start Dating?
 Courtesy of Des Bishop/Instagram; Jeff Tan/Bravo
6
2 / 6
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

August 2020

Bishop visited Berner while she was filming season 5 of Summer House in August 2020.

Back to top