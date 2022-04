The Message

Evans revealed details of Narang’s DM.

“She’s like, ‘I was in a relationship just like yours. … I was hurt and taking advantage of.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not hurt or taking advantage of!’” Evans said. “Clayton is literally one of the most incredible people I’ve ever met and has great communication. He’s transparent. He’s so loyal and so honest.”

Evans added that she was “kind” to Narang “the whole time,” but never believed Echard cheated on her.