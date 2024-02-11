A typical day in Taylor Hill’s life involves sharing a sweet morning drink with her husband, Daniel Fryer.

“We love having this quality time together,” Hill, 27, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that Fryer often wakes her up with a cup of coffee or matcha. The couple were first romantically linked in 2020 and tied the knot during a June 2023 Colorado ceremony.

In addition to Fryer, Hill also loves spending quality time with her pup, Salem. “My dog is always with me throughout the day,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel tells Us. “We love to go to the dog park or walk and run.”

By the end of a busy day of doing skincare, working out, attending photo shoots and cooking dinner with Fryer, Hill is ready to hit the hay. “I need at least eight hours [of rest] or else I won’t feel like myself,” she shares. “I feel like the right amount of sleep can go a long way and it totally impacts how my skin looks each day.”

Scroll down to follow Hill through a day in her life: