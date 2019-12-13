Artist of the Decade

The “Lover” singer accepted the Artist of the Decade honor at the American Music Awards in November 2019 and performed a medley of her greatest hits after accusing Braun and Big Machine Records CEO Borchetta of blocking her from performing any of her old material during the live show. (The men have denied the claims.) During her acceptance speech, she thanked her dedicated fans: “The last year of my life has had some of the most amazing times and also some of just the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life. … I wanted to thank you so much for being the thing that has been a constant in my life.”