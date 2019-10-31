On touring amid her mom’s cancer battle

The Cats star revealed in March that her mother, Andrea Swift, is battling cancer for the second time. “I’ve got some pretty intense things happening with my family right now. I can’t go on a long tour and not have the ability to go home if I need to,” she explained. “I have priorities that aren’t just touring now, and I think [fans] have been really respectful of that in the past, but this is where the rubber meets the road. I actually have to make decisions where there are question marks in my life in things that are really important to me and my family. I have to be able to have some breathing room in my touring schedule and I think that they kind of understand that.”