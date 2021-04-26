Engaged!

Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Get Engaged at Baby Shower: See the Ring

By
A Baby Shower Proposal Teen Mom OGs Cheyenne Floyd Zach Davis Engaged
 Courtesy youcancallmed/Instagram
5
2 / 5
podcast

Matching Rings

Ryder showed off her ring next to her mom’s bling.

Back to top